Microsoft appears to be shifting its brick-and-mortar focus to its full-fledged retail stores.
The computer giant is reportedly closing its smaller "specialty stores," which was the name it gave its mall kiosks, and is instead putting its energy into these retail shops, according to ZDNet.
"After careful discussion and evaluation, we've made the decision to close our specialty store locations," a Microsoft spokesperson told ZDNet. "We look forward to continuing to showcase a robust lineup of products and services at our full line and flagship stores."
The news comes as Microsoft is about to open its first flagship store in London. The company already has more than 80 retail stores in the US, Canada and Australia.
Microsoft didn't respond to a request for comment.
Discuss: Microsoft reportedly shuttering its mall kiosks across the US
