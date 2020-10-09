Microsoft reportedly letting employees work from home permanently

Angela Lang/CNET

Most Microsoft employees are still working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the tech giant will apparently offer them more freedom to do so when its offices reopen. It's circulated "hybrid workplace" guidance internally that suggests more flexibility, The Verge reported Friday.

Managers will be able to approve permanent remote work, and employees who take that option will give up their assigned office space but be able to work in certain areas if they come into the company's offices, the report said.

The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

