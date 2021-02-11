Impeachment trial Day 3 The Mandalorian, Star Wars oust actress Zoom's upside-down congressman Filing taxes early Stimulus checks for older Americans PS5 restock Top features of iOS 14.4

Microsoft reportedly considered acquiring Pinterest

It follows the software giant looking into buying TikTok last year.

microsoft-1118-2
Angela Lang/CNET

Microsoft looked into buying image sharing social media site Pinterest in the last few months, the Financial Times reported Thursday. However, talks about a possible acquisition have apparently stalled.

It's the latest hint that Microsoft wants to acquire a social media platform, after looking at taking over the US side of Chinese video-sharing app TikTok last year. The company already owns professional networking site LinkedIn, and CEO Satya Nadella expressed interest in running a social network under Microsoft tenets of protecting privacy, ensuring internet safety and stopping disinformation earlier this week.

It'd also give Microsoft a chance to apply its Azure cloud platform on a large scale, the Financial Times noted. Last week, Pinterest reported having 459 million monthly users -- a jump 37% compared to this time last year.

Neither Microsoft nor Pinterest immediately responded to requests for comment.