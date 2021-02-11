Microsoft reportedly considered acquiring Pinterest

Angela Lang/CNET

Microsoft looked into buying image sharing social media site Pinterest in the last few months, the Financial Times reported Thursday. However, talks about a possible acquisition have apparently stalled.

It's the latest hint that Microsoft wants to acquire a social media platform, after looking at taking over the US side of Chinese video-sharing app TikTok last year. The company already owns professional networking site LinkedIn, and CEO Satya Nadella expressed interest in running a social network under Microsoft tenets of protecting privacy, ensuring internet safety and stopping disinformation earlier this week.

It'd also give Microsoft a chance to apply its Azure cloud platform on a large scale, the Financial Times noted. Last week, Pinterest reported having 459 million monthly users -- a jump 37% compared to this time last year.

Neither Microsoft nor Pinterest immediately responded to requests for comment.