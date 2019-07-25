Xbox Wire

Microsoft has a message for Xbox gamers: It's removing virtual assistant Cortana. Instead of talking to Cortana via their headset, users will have to use the Xbox Skill for Cortana via the Cortana app on iOS, Android or Windows, or use a Harmon Kardon Invoke speaker, according to a blog post by Microsoft Wednesday.

The change comes at a time when the company says it wants to move away from "on-console experiences to cloud-based assistant experiences" for users.

The update concerns select Alpha Skip Ahead members, who are Xbox insiders, but it will roll out to everyone this fall. Players should also keep in mind that the new changes will temporarily disable dictation for the virtual keyboard on the Xbox One until further notice.

Additional user interface updates include an experimental Home screen where Twists are replaced with separate buttons to start games. This will allow users to have more room to see their recently played titles as well as jump to Game Pass, Mixer and the Xbox Community and Microsoft Store seamlessly.

Earlier this year, CNET reported on the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition -- Xbox's latest console without a disc slot. The new console was similar to the size of Xbox One S and cheaper than other models on the market.

Microsoft didn'tt respond immediately to a request for comment.

