Microsoft Project xCloud gaming service won't be on Apple devices at launch

Microsoft

When Microsoft officially rolls out its Project xCloud game streaming service Sept. 15, the service won't be available on Apple's iPhone and iPad, Business Insider reported Thursday. Gamers on one of won't be able to join in, because of Apple App Store guidelines that require developers to submit each game for review. The streaming games available through aren't able to take part in the app review.

According to Apple, "our customers enjoy great apps and games from millions of developers and gaming services can absolutely launch on the App Store as long as they follow the same set of guidelines applicable to all developers including submitting games individually for review and appearing in charts and search."

Microsoft's upcoming subscription service will let gamers play over the internet for $14.99 per month in much the same way viewers can watch Netflix movies and shows. As part of the , a subscription will gives players access to more than 100 games on the Xbox and PC and let them take part in Microsoft's Xbox Live social network.

Microsoft plans to have app that allows players to access the service through Android mobile devices over for a Wi-Fi or cellular connection. "It's our ambition to scale cloud gaming through Xbox Game Pass available on all devices," a Microsoft spokesman said.

Apple earlier this summer adjusted its app store policies after a dispute with developer Basecamp over its email app Hey.

