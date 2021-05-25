Microsoft peps up Edge browser speed with sleeping tabs

Illustration by Stephen Shankland/CNET

Microsoft Edge will get a speed boost with version 91 thanks to a feature called sleeping tabs that gives computing priority to the tabs you're actively using while pausing others in the background. The new web browser version also will start up faster, the software giant announced at its annual Build developer conference on Tuesday.

The changes will make Edge 91 "the best-performing browser on Windows 10," Microsoft boasted at the conference.

Browser performance is a key part of computing, especially on personal computers, where browsers are the most commonly used program.

But trying to improve performance isn't a guarantee of success. Google has added related features to Chrome. There, tab throttling chills background tab activity and occlusion tracking figures out which tabs are visible to give them priority while Chrome is launching or running. Mozilla spent years speeding up Firefox with its Quantum project, but that hasn't turned around its dwindling share of usage.

Microsoft threw out its own browser engine and adopted Google's open-source Chromium instead which has freed programmers to work on new priorities instead of trying to catch up with Google Chrome. Microsoft has contributed more than 5,300 changes to the Chromium project so far, the company said at Build, including some like memory usage improvements that Chrome has adopted.