Microsoft's PC Health Check app will tell you whether your laptop will run Windows 11

The newly announced Windows 11 operating system should be compatible with the vast majority of PCs on the market, according to a Windows blog post published Wednesday.
But if you're planning to upgrade your current PC, we recommend you make sure the updated operating system will work on your computer. Otherwise, you'll probably need to replace your PC by 2025 as Microsoft phases out Windows 10 over the next several years.
You can test whether your PC meets the system requirements for Windows 11 by downloading Microsoft's PC Health Check here. As long as your computer passes the test, you can get the Windows 11 update for free when it becomes available this winter.
Here's the full list of system requirements for Windows 11, including at least 4 gigabytes of RAM, 64GB of storage and a 720p display larger than 9 inches diagonally.
Windows 11 Requirements
|Spec
|Requirement
|Processor
|1GHz or faster with 2 or more cores on a compatible 64-bit processor or system on a chip
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|64GB or larger storage device
|System firmware
|UEFI, Secure Boot capable
|TPM
|Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0
|Graphics card
|Compatible with DirectX 12 or later with WDDM 2.0 driver
|Display
|HD (720p) display greater than 9 inches diagonally, 8 bits per color channel
|Internet connection and Microsoft account
|For Windows 11 Home edition: internet connectivity; Microsoft account to complete device setup on first use For all Windows 11 editions: internet access to perform updates and to download and use some features; Microsoft account for some features