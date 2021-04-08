Microsoft Paint could finally be moving to the Microsoft Store

Microsoft

For fans of Microsoft Paint, their artistic visions won't have to languish for much longer. The once-popular program for drawing and painting, which first made its debut with Windows 1.0 in 1985, could finally be moving to the Microsoft Store.

In a blogpost announcing the Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21354, Microsoft said MSPaint will be "updateable via the Microsoft Store outside major OS updates."

Paint was discontinued in 2017, although Microsoft said the program would be available through the Microsoft Store, instead as part of its OS at the time.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment as to when Paint will be available to all.