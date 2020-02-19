Microsoft Office update brings Word, Excel, PowerPoint into one app

Microsoft

Microsoft is giving Office a mobile update. On Wednesday Microsoft released a new version of its Microsoft Office app for iOS and Android that will now corral three of the software giant's most popular products -- Word, Excel and PowerPoint -- into a single Office app.

Having launched in a preview last year, the new update is available now globally on Android and on iOS. Beyond combining its word-processing, spreadsheet and presentation apps, Microsoft has added a handful of mobile-optimized features to the new Office app, including the ability to turn images into editable Word docs or Excel tables, and the ability to sign PDFs.

New features such as improved voice dictation for Word and better tablet support on Android are also in the works.

Microsoft says that by combining the three apps into one it will be able to take up "far less phone storage than installing individual apps" on people's phones, all "while maintaining virtually all the capabilities of the existing mobile apps people already know and use."

Versions of Word, Excel and PowerPoint for iOS individually add up to nearly 775MB, whereas the new Microsoft Office app clocks in at just over 352MB.

As with the prior individual apps, the new Office is free to use, though only those with an Office 365 subscription will be able to unlock all the features.