Microsoft Office now available in Windows Store (for Windows 10S)

Sarah Tew/CNET

On the heels of releasing the Microsoft Surface laptop and Surface Pro tablet, Microsoft has made Office available in the Windows Store for the first time.

It's currently only available for machines running the new Windows 10S operating system, a version of Windows that can only run and install apps from Microsoft's official software storefront. The Surface Laptop is the first to run the OS, and Microsoft is giving a free one-year subscription to Office 365 personal to those with a Windows 10S device.

Microsoft states that "the install and update process for Office in the Windows Store is currently in preview" and when that preview period is over, others will be able to buy and install Office in the Windows Store on other Windows 10 devices.