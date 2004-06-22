Microsoft names U.S. financial services chief

Microsoft said Tuesday that it appointed Tracy Issel as the new general manager of its financial services group in the United States. The Redmond, Wash.-based software maker also reported that it named Jerry Reiss as manager of its services operations within the financial services division. Both executives are veteran Microsoft employees.

In her new role, Issel will oversee sales, marketing, services and strategy related to Microsoft's offerings for customers in the financial services industries. Before stepping into her new post, Issel was responsible for helping Microsoft tune its various software systems to become industry-specific products. Before joining the company, Issel worked at companies including New Horizons Computer Learning Centers and Global Resources International. Reiss is expected to help Issel further integrate technologies for the financial services sector and was previously employed by Digital Equipment.