Microsoft is demonstrating its ElectionGuard software to protect electronic voting systems from hack attacks. The tech giant claims it makes electronic voting systems more secure, with cyberattacks a concern after it says it warned 10,000 customers in the last year that they've been targeted or compromised by attacks from foreign nations.

Cyberattacks are being used to gain information and influence politics, Microsoft said in a blog post Wednesday. The attacks mainly come from Iran, North Korea and Russia, it added.

For citizens, ElectionGuard allows people to vote directly on a screen, get a tracking code to enter to confirm their vote was counted and not altered and then get a physical, printed confirmation.

"ElectionGuard will be an important tool to protect the voting process and to ensure that all voters can trust the outcome of free democratic elections," Microsoft said.

It's already signed partnerships with two voting machine tech companies, with a third considering using Microsoft's software, too. Columbia University will be trialling ElectionGuard in the 2020 presidential elections, Microsoft added.