Microsoft renamed its game-streaming service and gave it some upgrades. Co-op live-streamers might be thrilled.
Microsoft Beam is now Mixer. If you have no idea what that means, a quick refresher: Microsoft bought Beam, a livestreaming game-sharing app, in 2016. Beam was added to Xbox One and Windows 10 this year.
Mixer's new focus is on being faster -- according to Microsoft, the service is fully latency-free, versus a "10 to 20 second lag" on competing services.
The reason this seems to matter is because of Mixer's co-op features, which will stream up to four games side by side. Collaborative streaming is the big new part of Mixer's mix.
Other details:
- Mixer works across platforms (Xbox, Windows).
- People don't have to be playing the same game, or even be playing a game at all (Microsoft suggests live board games, for instance).
- Mixer Create iOS and Android beta apps will work for mobile streaming, and eventually mobile game-streaming.
- Mixer's built into the Xbox One Guide and Windows 10 Game Bar.
- Microsoft's streaming its E3 2017 coverage through Mixer, too.