Microsoft

Microsoft renamed its game-streaming service and gave it some upgrades. Co-op live-streamers might be thrilled.

Microsoft Beam is now Mixer. If you have no idea what that means, a quick refresher: Microsoft bought Beam, a livestreaming game-sharing app, in 2016. Beam was added to Xbox One and Windows 10 this year.

Mixer's new focus is on being faster -- according to Microsoft, the service is fully latency-free, versus a "10 to 20 second lag" on competing services.

The reason this seems to matter is because of Mixer's co-op features, which will stream up to four games side by side. Collaborative streaming is the big new part of Mixer's mix.

Other details: