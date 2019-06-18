Microsoft might add dedicated Office key to its keyboards

Jason Hiner/CNET

You've been seeing the dedicated Windows key on Microsoft's keyboards for years, but we might see an Office key soon. The company asked people who've tried keywords with such a key for feedback, as spotted by regular Microsoft leaker WalkingCat.

You can even see a concept design showing what the Office key might look like.

You need a work or school Microsoft account to access the survey, which asks about Office key shortcuts and whether or not testers want to see it added to keyboards. The test was apparently part of Windows 10 May 2019 update.

Microsoft didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

First published at 5:51 a.m. PT.

Updated at 6:09 a.m. PT: Adds more detail.