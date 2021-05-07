Pfizer seeks full approval of vaccine Out-of-control Chinese rocket to crash Jupiter's Legacy review Mayweather vs. Paul memes Last-minute Mother's Day gifts Stimulus check updates

Microsoft may not launch Windows 10X after all

The operating system was meant to be the company's answer to Chrome OS.

Listen
- 00:36
windows-10x
Sarah Tew/CNET

Microsoft's Windows 10X operating system won't ship this year and may never hit the market, according to a Friday post on IT site Petri.com. It was designed as a simplified version of Windows 10.

Windows 10X was revealed in 2019 as the operating system for dual-screen PCs like the Surface Neo, which is currently in limbo. However, CNET sister ZDNet reported last April that it would come to single-screen devices

Despite Windows 10X's apparent shelving, Microsoft is expected to reveal a refreshed Windows 10 later this year, as part of its rumored Sun Valley update

The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

See also: Best Windows laptop for 2021

Now playing: Watch this: First look at the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4
4:59