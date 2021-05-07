Microsoft may not launch Windows 10X after all

Sarah Tew/CNET

Microsoft's Windows 10X operating system won't ship this year and may never hit the market, according to a Friday post on IT site Petri.com. It was designed as a simplified version of Windows 10.

Windows 10X was revealed in 2019 as the operating system for dual-screen PCs like the Surface Neo, which is currently in limbo. However, CNET sister ZDNet reported last April that it would come to single-screen devices.

Despite Windows 10X's apparent shelving, Microsoft is expected to reveal a refreshed Windows 10 later this year, as part of its rumored Sun Valley update.

The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

