Microsoft may have new Surfaces coming this week

Microsoft's Surface line of computers and tablets usually get updated in the fall, and it seems like at least some of the Windows-maker's hardware lineup is going to get an update this week.

According to WinFuture, Microsoft is set to announce a new 12.5-inch Surface Laptop on Thursday that will have 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage (with options for 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage) and run on an Intel Core i5 processor. An "enterprise" version would be 649 euros (roughly $760, £590 or AU$1,070) while a "school" variant is also in the works that should be more affordable. The site also says that there's a consumer version that runs on Windows 10 Home in S mode.

Windows 10 Home in S mode, or Windows 10 S, is Microsoft's "walled garden" version of Windows 10 that limits app downloads just to the Windows app store. First introduced in 2017, Windows 10 S is often found on lower-cost laptops and Windows tablets including the Microsoft Surface Go 2.

Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5 and a fingerprint reader inside the power button are also said to feature in the new laptop. No release date was given, but the site expects preorders to begin as soon as Thursday.

Beyond the new Surface Laptop, WinFuture also reports that Microsoft is prepping a new Surface Pro X for this week that will run an updated version of the SQ chip that Microsoft created in partnership with Qualcomm last year. Not much more, however, is known on the new device beyond that new chip.