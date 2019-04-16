Microsoft livestream with rumored new Xbox One S All-Digital Edition: How to watch

Livestream

After months of speculation, Microsoft is expected to announce a new Xbox Tuesday.

The new device isn't the next-generation Xbox the company's already said it's working on. Instead, this is the discless Xbox One S All-Digital Edition that's been rumored to launch May 7. While many details have already leaked about the device, which will require you download games from the internet because it won't have a disc drive, the company hasn't said anything publicly.

Microsoft is also rumored to be announcing a new version of the online service, offering a new subscription that mashes up its $60 per year Xbox Live online social network and $9.99 per month Xbox Game Pass service that gives access to more than 100 games to download and play. The new service, called Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, is rumored to cost $14.99 a month.

CNET

When



Tuesday, April 16 at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET.

Where

It will be livestreamed on the company's YouTube page, here. We will have the video playing on this page when it begins as well.

What we can expect

Aside from the big news, these announcement streams tend to include updates on new and existing games as well. But with E3, the world's largest game show, kicking off in a couple months, the company will likely hold back its biggest announcements until then.

Mentioned Above Microsoft Xbox One S (1TB) $269 CNET may get a commission from retail offers.