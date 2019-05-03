Microsoft lays down law on trash talking for Xbox Live

Microsoft

As the case with many things, a few people can ruin an experience for everyone else. Microsoft made it official what constitutes trash talking on Xbox Live with a new set of rules for the service.

On Tuesday, Microsoft released its Community Standards for Xbox that it describes as "a roadmap for contributing to this incredible, globe-spanning community." A focus of these standards involve trash talking such as what can, or can't, be said.

Examples of trash talking no longer allowed are:

Tell other players to "kill yourself(KYS)" or commit self-harm

Threaten someone with physical assault after an intense game

Message other players with homophobic slurs

Respond to someone's smack talk with sexual slurs

Make fun of other people's identities or personal traits

Insulting a player based on their skill level is still allowed meaning players can say someone sucks at the game, but those who love trash talking will have to be more creative with their insults.

Some of the other new standards are fairly obvious reasons to be banned from the services such as uploading pictures of animal abuse, offering prizes in exchange for follows and pretend to be a Microsoft employee or game developer.

There also rules many players will find a relief such as sending repeated game invites to players who haven't shown an interest in joining, intentionally "teamkill" other players and flood voice chat with music during a multiplayer match

Those who violate the rules will face a temporary suspension that can include restriction to online multiplayer, blocking of voice and text communications and unable to livestream. Repeat or severe offenders can be permanently suspended from Xbox Live.