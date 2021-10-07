Microsoft launches a 20th Anniversary Special Edition Xbox controller

Microsoft

Microsoft today opened a new 20th-Anniversary Xbox controller for preorder, to celebrate the two decades since the original Xbox system was released. The controller costs $70.

The controller's design, with its neon green highlights, translucent plastic shell and original Xbox logo, evokes the original system launched in 2001 -- the American computer company's first foray into console gaming, against longer-established competitors like Sony and Nintendo.

The controller will launch alongside the matching $70 Special Edition Xbox Stereo Headset, a quick-charging stand for the controller and matching apparel.

These devices come as Microsoft still struggles to meet demand for the newest iterations of the Xbox -- the Series X and Series S.

The commemorative controller and headset will be available starting November 15. You can preorder them here.