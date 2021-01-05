Microsoft is working on a fix for faulty Xbox Series X controllers

Josh Goldman/CNET

Microsoft says its working to correct an issue that causes some Xbox Series X controllers to continually disconnect and reconnect. A fix for the faulty controllers is on its way, the company said Tuesday, adding its recommendation for customers to update to the latest controller firmware.

"We are aware some players may be experiencing disconnects with their new Xbox Wireless Controllers and our teams are actively working on a solution to be included in a future update," a Microsoft spokesperson told CNET in an emailed statement.

The issue, reported earlier by The Verge, can occur across both the blue and black versions of the controllers, according to hundreds of complaints on Microsoft's Xbox forum. The complaints began in mid-November when the console was released and continue today.

There are currently more than 400 responses to the thread on the forum, while more than 1,700 people have clicked the "I have the same question" button.

"This is happening to me ALL the time with the supplied black controller and the storm blue," one person complained. "Having to pull power out of the back of the unit on a frequent basis ... The only solution is to repair and I'm doing it ALL the time."

Another said the controller works only if it's plugged in. "The XSX controller that came in the box won't stay connected for more than 5 seconds," they wrote.