Microsoft's online store has resumed selling Huawei laptops. The MateBooks had disappeared from Microsoft Store after the Chinese tech giant was put on the entity list by the US last month.

The US blacklisted networking gear from Huawei in May, and President Donald Trump signed an executive order essentially banning the company in light of national security concerns that Huawei had close ties with the Chinese government, a charge the company has denied repeatedly.

Microsoft as a result stopped selling Huawei laptops through its online store at the end of May.

However, Microsoft said in an emailed statement Monday that it has been evaluating the regulations, and will resume sales of its existing Huawei inventory on Microsoft Store.

"[Microsoft] will continue to respond to the many business, technical and regulatory complexities stemming from the recent addition of Huawei to the US Department of Commerce's Export Administration Regulations Entity List," the Microsoft spokesperson said in the statement.

The Huawei MateBook X Pro is there, listed for $1,499, as is the Huawei MateBook D for $999 and the Huawei MateBook 13 in Intel core i5 and core i7 variants for $999 and $1,299, as spotted earlier by The Verge.

While the laptops appear in the shop all PCs channel, you cannot select Huawei as a manufacturer to narrow those results. You can only choose from Dell, HP, Asus, Razer, Lenovo, MSI, Acer, Samsung and Microsoft.

Huawei last week reportedly delayed the announcement of its new laptop, though at the same time sending an ex parte memo to the FCC in which it objected to being banned on the grounds of national security threats.

The memo added that the ban could cause the US to "violate its international trade obligations."

Huawei had filed a motion in US court to have US legislation that bars federal agencies from buying its products ruled unconstitutional, but hardware and software vendors have been continuing to flee Huawei -- Amazon Japan reportedly no longer sells Huawei devices, and Google last month locked Huawei out of its Android updates, though the US Commerce Department granted it a three-month general license to update existing devices.

As a result, Huawei at the end of May moved to trademark the name of its operating system, "Hongmeng," in Peru. The Chinese tech giant is also objecting to its US ban through an ex parte letter to the Federal Communications Commission.

Huawei's phones currently run on a version of Google's Android mobile operating system, and it has previously said it has no immediate plans to launch its own Hongmeng OS. Huawei is looking at launching it only if Android is permanently removed as an option for its smartphone customers, after saying it needs more time to become the world's biggest phone seller.

Last week, Huawei then reportedly began inviting Google Play Store developers to publish their apps on its own AppGallery app store.

Huawei scientists have also been banned from reviewing science papers from US-based publisher the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.