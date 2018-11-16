When Microsoft launched the Xbox One, it banked hard on the idea that gamers would favor digital content over physical discs -- a gamble it had to backtrack on almost immediately after the console was announced. Now, according to a new report from Thurrott, the company may be revisiting the idea of a digital-focused game console.
Specifically, Thurrott claims that people familiar with Microsoft plans say that the company is planning to release an Xbox console without a disc drive.
Thurott's Brad Sams says that the console is basically an Xbox One S with the optical drive removed -- a change designed to bring the Xbox One hardware's price to the lowest point possible. The final unit is expected to cost $200 or less.
Already have a collection of disc-based Xbox One games? Sams says that won't be a problem. Alongside the new console, Microsoft is said to be launching a "disc-to-digital" program that will allow players to trade in their discs at select stores for digital codes.
If that sounds familiar, it's probably because it's somewhat similar to the game-licensing strategy Microsoft originally planned for the Xbox One -- a DRM-heavy system that made every physical game disc a one-time-use redemption key for digital games. Microsoft reversed that policy following public backlash.
On top of this rumored discless console, Thurrott also reports that Microsoft will release a revised Xbox One S console that retains the disc drive but still has a lower cost.
Neither console is confirmed to exist, but if Thurrott's sources are right, we should hear about them soon: the sans-disc Xbox is reportedly targeting a spring 2019 launch.
Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Discuss: Microsoft is said to be building an Xbox with no disc drive
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.