Microsoft is reportedly working on new Windows 10 Store app

Angela Lang/CNET

Microsoft is working on a new Windows 10 Store app that'll add a fresh interface and tweaked policies for developers, Windows Central reported Tuesday. It'll apparently come as part of the company's rumored Sun Valley update later this year.

The new version of the Store will reportedly offer more stable downloading for big apps and games, while developers will be able to submit a wider range of apps.

It'll also allow developers to use their own in-app revenue streams, the site reported, and Microsoft won't take a cut. That'd be a major difference from its rivals -- Apple and Google last year removed wildly popular game Fortnite from their app stores after developer Epic attempted to bypass the 30% fee they charge developers.

Microsoft didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.