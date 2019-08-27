Microsoft on Tuesday sent out invites to an event set for Oct. 2 in New York City. That's exactly one year after the company's last Surface event, at which it updated its line of Surface PCs and launched its first high-end noise-canceling headphones.
The Microsoft invite doesn't offer many clues on what to expect from the event. Beyond the date and location, there's a stylized version of the Windows logo. TechCrunch suggests the logo could be subtly alluding to convertible form factors. Microsoft is rumored to be working on a dual-screen Surface device.
Last year at its October event, Microsoft unveiled a new Surface Pro 6 tablet, Surface Laptop 2 and Surface Studio 2 all-in-one desktop PC. The company also surprised with its entry into the world of high-end headphones with the Surface Headphones. It also unveiled a slew of new features for Windows and Office 365.
We'll have a wait a few more weeks to see what we get this year.
Microsoft's cryptic Oct. 2 invite has Surface anniversary tie-in
