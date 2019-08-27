CNET también está disponible en español.

Microsoft's cryptic Oct. 2 invite has Surface anniversary tie-in

So don't be surprised if we get new Surface devices in October.

Microsoft invitation for October 2, 2019, event.

Microsoft wants your attention on the first Wednesday in October. 

Microsoft on Tuesday sent out invites to an event set for Oct. 2 in New York City. That's exactly one year after the company's last Surface event, at which it updated its line of Surface PCs and launched its first high-end noise-canceling headphones.

The Microsoft invite doesn't offer many clues on what to expect from the event. Beyond the date and location, there's a stylized version of the Windows logo. TechCrunch suggests the logo could be subtly alluding to convertible form factors. Microsoft is rumored to be working on a dual-screen Surface device

Last year at its October event, Microsoft unveiled a new Surface Pro 6 tablet, Surface Laptop 2 and Surface Studio 2 all-in-one desktop PC. The company also surprised with its entry into the world of high-end headphones with the Surface Headphones. It also unveiled a slew of new features for Windows and Office 365.

We'll have a wait a few more weeks to see what we get this year.

