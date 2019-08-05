Microsoft

Microsoft has announced that it is shutting down its MSDN Magazine after more than 30 years. The software giant said the last issue will be published in November and all previous issues will be available online, OnMSFT reported earlier.

The monthly magazine started up in 2000, after combining two separate publications: Microsoft Systems Journal and Microsoft Internet Developer.

"As Microsoft products and services expanded exponentially over the years, MSDN Magazine has gone through its own evolution, as well," Microsoft said Monday. "We realized that it is time to retire MSDN Magazine and to carry on its work through Web channels like docs.microsoft.com."

Current subscribers will get refunds mailed to them after the November issue releases.