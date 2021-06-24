Microsoft is bringing Android apps to your Windows 11 devices

Windows

Microsoft announced that Android apps will be coming to Windows 11 and installable from within the Microsoft Store.

Chief Product Officer at Microsoft Panos Panay made the announcement at today's launch of the Windows 11 operating system, which will be a free upgrade for Windows 10 users.

Android apps will be integrated into the Start bar and also appear on the taskbar with their own windows, Panay said.

"They're discoverable through the Microsoft store using the [built-in] Amazon App Store. And we use Intel bridge technology to bring it to life so it's just seamless and smooth," Panay said.

It's unclear whether Android apps will be installable on Windows from sources other than the forthcoming Amazon app store. Representatives for Microsoft did not respond immediately to CNET's request for comment.