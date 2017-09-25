Microsoft Ignite 2017: Everything that was just announced

Screenshot by CNET

Microsoft Ignite, the company's big conference dedicated to IT, starts today in Orlando, Florida. And that means a boatload of news about Windows, Office, Azure, Skype -- and everything else in Microsoft's arsenal that the company is targeting to business and enterprise customers.

You can watch the opening keynote livestream at Microsoft's Ignite site.

The highlights so far, from our colleagues at ZDNet:

This is a developing story. Check back for additional news.

Windows 10 Creators Update: The next big free Windows upgrade hits on October 17

Windows Mixed Reality headsets: Affordable Windows-compatible VR headsets are coming this fall from Acer, Asus, Dell, HP and Lenovo.