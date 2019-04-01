On Sunday Microsoft quietly made a change to its Surface Book 2 line. An entry-level 13.5-inch model now comes with a quad-core eighth-gen Intel i5 processor.
This is a considerable power bump from the existing dual-core seventh-gen Intel i5 CPU but without any raise in price. The upgraded entry-level model starts at $1,499, while the older one has dropped $200 to $1,299.
The change was first seen on Microsoft's own online store. Australian and UK editions of the store now feature an eighth-gen option, like the US store, but it can't be selected in the configuration menu. No price can be confirmed, though the current entry-level models sell for £1,499 and AU$2,199.
A model with the previous seventh-gen chip and only 128GB of storage, as opposed to the 256GB offered in all of the above machines, sells for $1,149 (£1,149 or AU$1,799).
We'll have to run the improved model through its paces to know for sure, but a jump from a dual-core seventh-gen to a quad-core eighth-gen processor should bring with it a solid improvement in power.
This isn't the last Surface news you'll hear this month, as Microsoft has a Surface event planned for April 17.
Discuss: Microsoft gives entry-level Surface Book 2 a power boost
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.