Microsoft gets nostalgic for Windows 95's 25th anniversary

Microsoft celebrated the 25th anniversary of Windows 95 on Monday with a short video. The 38-second clip shows how far the operating system has come since its launch on Aug. 24, 1995.

You can see the original, gray Start menu button with the Microsoft flag transition to the four panels we recognize today. The video takes you through the evolution of iconic Microsoft features like the Taskbar, Solitaire (did anyone beat the clock?) and Paint (oh, the masterpieces we created).

To celebrate Windows 95's birthday, you can also check out a two-part episode of this month's Windows Insider Podcast. The podcast host, Jason Howard, interviews two engineers who worked on Windows 95--and still work at Microsoft-- Principle Software Engineers Raymond Chen and Chris Guzak.

If you're a Windows user and still need to upgrade from Windows 7, you can download Windows 10 for free. Once you do, check out these 11 Windows 10 tricks to help you get the most out of the OS.