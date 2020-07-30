CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Antitrust hearing Apple earnings Facebook CEO saw Instagram as a threat, emails show Emmys 2020 nominations Cuphead on PS4 HEALS Act stimulus bill
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is coming to Steam with VR support

The hotly anticipated plane game will arrive Aug. 18, and VR support will come later in 2020.

Listen
- 00:13
aerodynamic
Microsoft

Microsoft's Flight Simulator game has been gaining interest since it was announced in June of last year, and it's nearly here. Now preorders are kicking off, ahead of the Aug. 18 launch, Microsoft said Thursday. 

See it at Amazon

Along with opening preorders, Microsoft also announced that the game will come not only to Windows 10 and Xbox Game Pass for PC, but also to online platform Steam. VR will also land later in 2020, along with a slew of post-release plane and world updates and DLC.

And yes, if you have a slow online service provider, you can always track down the DVD version of Flight Simulator that will be released in some territories.

Microsoft didn't immediately respond to request for comment.