Microsoft Flight Simulator is coming to Steam with VR support

Microsoft's Flight Simulator game has been gaining interest since it was announced in June of last year, and it's nearly here. Now preorders are kicking off, ahead of the Aug. 18 launch, Microsoft said Thursday.

Along with opening preorders, Microsoft also announced that the game will come not only to Windows 10 and Xbox Game Pass for PC, but also to online platform Steam. VR will also land later in 2020, along with a slew of post-release plane and world updates and DLC.

And yes, if you have a slow online service provider, you can always track down the DVD version of Flight Simulator that will be released in some territories.

