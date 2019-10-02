Microsoft event 2019: New Surface Duo phone, Surface Neo tablet and every other Surface announced

Microsoft is making a phone. Again.
The tech giant, which stopped producing phones years ago, is hoping to stage a comeback with the Surface Duo. As the name suggests, the device has two screens, connected by a hinge.
"This product brings together the absolute best of Microsoft, and we're partnering with Google to bring the absolute best of Android in one product," said Microsoft Product Chief Panos Panay. "This is industry-pushing technology."
The whole thing is a bit of a surprise, considering Microsoft eventually gave up making phones after its troubled 2014 purchase of phone giant Nokia for more than $7 billion. This time, Microsoft says its new innovations, like the dual-screen folding display and special technology it built for the Google Android software that powers the gadget, will help make the difference. We won't know for sure until the Surface Duo is released next year.
It's not the only product Microsoft announced Wednesday. The company also showed off updates to its Surface laptop lines, including the Surface Neo, a larger dual-screen laptop, powered by a new version of Windows designed to allow apps and keyboards to work more seamlessly with these new devices. Like the Surface Duo, it won't be released till next year.
It's rare for a company to preannounce new devices so far in advance of their launch, particularly because excited customers may hold off on purchasing this year's devices while they wait for the ones coming next year.
But for Microsoft, the risk may be worth the reward of surprising the tech industry with new devices and the promise of a different approach to its laptops. Microsoft pulled off such a surprise in 2012 when it announced the first Surface hybrid tablet. Until then, the company had primarily been a software maker, with the exception of its Xbox video game console and some phones.
Now, seven years later, the Microsoft Surface Pro is still well-regarded for its tabletlike slim form, keyboard cover and digital stylus pen, even if Microsoft doesn't sell enough of them to compete with the likes of Lenovo, HP or Dell.
New laptops for this year
The attention on Microsoft may be focused on next year's new devices, but the company also announced new laptops coming this year. They include an update to the Surface Pro line, a new Surface Laptop with new high-performance "Ryzen" graphics chips from AMD. Microsoft also announced an ultraslim Surface Pro X tablet-laptop hybrid, powered by a custom chip that promises better performance and battery life.
Everything announced
- Surface Duo: Microsoft is making a dual-screen Android phone called Surface Duo. Yes, that Microsoft
The company known for its Windows operating system is getting back into smartphones by embracing its rival's ecosystem.
- Surface Neo: Dual-screen Microsoft Surface Neo is coming, eventually
Like other Windows 10 X systems, this dual-screen Surface isn't likely to be in stores until the 2020 holiday season.
- Windows 10 X: Windows 10 X OS will work with new dual-screen Surface Neo devices
The dual-screen Surface Neo devices will be out next year, says Microsoft.
- Surface Laptop 3: Microsoft announced a laptop 3x more powerful than MacBook Air
Microsoft's Surface Laptop 3 has USB-C, a bigger screen and a modular design. It comes in 13.5- and 15-inch models and starts at $999.
- Surface Pro X and Surface Pro 7: Microsoft unveils $999 Surface Pro X, a tablet with a phone-like Windows experience
We also got a minimal update for the Surface Pro 7, now with USB-C.
- SQ1 custom Arm chip: Microsoft tries Windows on Arm chips again with SQ1-powered Surface Pro X
The chips are designed to consume less power than those from Intel, Microsoft's traditional partner.
- Surface Earbuds: Surface Earbuds: Microsoft's answer to Apple's AirPods
The new true wireless Surface Earbuds are arriving later this year for $249.
Videos from the event
Microsoft Surface Laptop
Apple
-
reading•Microsoft event 2019: New Surface Duo phone, Surface Neo tablet and every other Surface announced
-
Oct 2•Watch the new film shot on an iPhone 11 Pro from Star Wars director Rian Johnson
-
Oct 2•Windows 10 X OS will work with new dual-screen Surface Neo devices
-
Oct 2•Apple will soon let Siri send messages based on the apps you like to use
-
•See All
Discuss: Microsoft event 2019: New Surface Duo phone, Surface Neo tablet and every other Surface announced
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.