Microsoft Edge gets a new surfing game

Microsoft is challenging players to ride the waves with its new surfing game, launched Tuesday. The game originally debuted as part of a hidden Easter egg hunt in November with a series of cryptic hints and puzzles posted by Microsoft employees. It's now a permanent offline game for Microsoft Edge.

The game encourages surfers to ride across the ocean while avoiding islands, fellow surfers and kraken. There are three playable modes: a classic surf mode, a time trial mode and an option to surf as many gates as possible, called zig-zag mode.

Microsoft has added keyboard, mouse, touch and gamepad support since the original version. The surfing game is now part of Microsoft Edge version 83 and you can access it from edge://surf/ in the address bar in the Edge browser.

