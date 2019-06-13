Stephen Shankland/CNET

Microsoft's Edge browser will block ads that are deemed too intrusive, a new sign that browsers have begun competing to make the web better for you even if businesses might not like it. It's a significant development for Microsoft's new Chromium-based Edge, an overhauled app now available for Windows, MacOS, Android and iOS that's based on Google's open-source browser technology.

"We're a member of the Coalition for Better Ads. As part of that we plan to start enforcing these standards by blocking ads on sites which do not comply with CBA guidelines by default," said Kyle Alden, Edge project manager, in a Reddit ask me anything discussion. Those guidelines preclude ads that are too intrusive or distracting, but doesn't do anything about a separate cost of ads, tracking technology that can invade your privacy.

The Edge move mirrors the approach to ad blocking that Google Chrome began in 2018. Edge will go a step farther, though: Microsoft previewed a Edge privacy control that you could use to block advertisers and publishers from tracking you across the web. It'll offer three levels of tracking constraints, unrestricted, balanced and strict.

Gone are the days when browsers would do whatever website programmers told them to. Increasingly, they're blocking ads, blocking ad trackers, and blocking sneakier website code that mines cryptocurrency to make somebody else money or fingerprints your browser for more surreptitious tracking.

That can pay off with faster page loading and better privacy -- and now browsers have begun to compete on these features. Free, ad-supported websites may not like it, but it's becoming the norm.

The Brave browser blocks all ads and trackers by default today, Safari blocks trackers with an approach called Intelligent Tracking Prevention, and Mozilla just enabled tracker blocking by default in Firefox. Chrome has taken some measures to curtail the cookies that can be used to track you online, too.

Edge won't go as far as Brave by blocking all ads, though -- at least as currently planned.

"For most users, we find that extensions (combined with strong defaults around tracking prevention) are the best option here because you can choose from a variety of experiences and defaults, but we absolutely want to hear from you if you think this should be built in," Alden said.

Microsoft didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.