Microsoft Easter eggs tease mysterious Scarlett Xbox project

One of the most anticipated reveals Electronic Entertainment Expo on Sunday is expected to be news about Microsoft's next upcoming Xbox, codenamed Scarlett.

The company has offered few details so far, but it's apparently been dropping subtle hints in its own teasers posted to the internet. Sleuthy gamers noticed that Microsoft's E3 countdown videos have included mysterious codes in the left corner -- R255, G36 and B0 -- the RGB code for the bright red color scarlett.

Microsoft reportedly rewarded an "eagled eyed" gamer who noticed the Easter egg with a free month of its subscription-based service Xbox Game Pass.

Rumors suggest the company is working on two game consoles under the Scarlett umbrella – an entry level unit on par with the Xbox One S codenamed Lockhart and a high-end Xbox One X equivalent referred to as Anaconda.

The company has kept mum on the details so far but may be ready to pull back the curtain a bit during its press conference Sunday, which will be held at the appropriately named Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, starting at 1 p.m. PT (4 p.m. ET).

Microsoft is also expected to announce Halo Infinite, the latest installment in the company's multibillion dollar space war epic that helped launch the original Xbox two decades ago. We also expect to hear more news on Gears 5, the latest in its other well-regarded (but very different) Gears of War space epic series.

Microsoft didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

