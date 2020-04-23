Microsoft earbuds will launch in May, according to early report

Sarah Tew/CNET

According to European retailer Winfuture, Microsoft's long-awaited answer to Apple's Airpods will finally be available in a few short days. The report says that the Surface Earbuds will be available in many European countries starting May 6, for a price of 199 euros (about $215).

The report offered no information on the product release in the United States, and Microsoft has not confirmed any specific timeline as of yet, so those looking to get their hands on the new Earbuds outside of Europe will have to wait for more information.

The Surface Earbuds were originally slated to arrive in time for last year's holiday season, but following delays from Microsoft, their release window was pushed to this spring. The coronavirus further cast that release window into question.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to requests for comment.