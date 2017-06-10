Microsoft Xbox E3 2017: Watch Project Scorpio unveiled live

We're finally about to see what the next Xbox looks like.

For a full year, we've known the system only by its codename -- Project Scorpio. And we know some specs. Now, we'll be getting the full details, including the real name, price and release date. And, presumably, some great game demos.

Xbox briefing Sunday will likely run longer than our traditional 90 mins. For those recording just a heads up. #XboxE3 — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) June 8, 2017

New games we'd like to see at the briefing include Crackdown 3, Destiny 2, Far Cry 5, Kingdom Hearts 3, Psychonauts 2 and Star Wars: Battlefront 2. Maybe we'll even finally get a Beyond Good and Evil sequel (we can all dream, right?). Of course, original properties are always welcome, too, though we'll probably see fewer of those.

You can watch the full press conference streamed in the window above from our sister site, GameSpot. It starts at noon PT (3 p.m. ET) on Saturday, June 10.

Note: The stream may contain profanity, digital violence and other adult-oriented NSFW content. Viewer discretion is advised.

For more on E3 2017, check out complete coverage on CNET and GameSpot.