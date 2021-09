Getty

Amid surging cases of the coronavirus, Microsoft is pushing off its return to offices in the US indefinitely, CNBC reported, Thursday.

The tech giant had been preparing for an Oct. 4 date to bring employees back into its offices.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The news comes as other tech companies like Amazon, Twitter, and Google are grappling with shifting plans as the highly-contagious delta variant spreads.