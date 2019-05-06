Microsoft debuts Internet Explorer mode for Edge at Build 2019

Microsoft

Unless you have experienced the joy of hunting down a functional computer that hadn't been updated in a decade in order to file your expenses, you probably won't appreciate the new IE mode for its Edge browser introduced at Build 2019.

Kidding aside, this seemingly minor feature is exceptionally important, for example, if your employer has mission-critical custom software written for ActiveX or NPAPI (for use with oh, say, core Microsoft products like SharePoint), both of which have been deprecated in modern browsers for security reasons.

Other Edge updates announced at Build include more robust privacy tools; you'll be able to choose from three levels -- Unrestricted, Balanced and Strict -- which differ on how third parties can track you.

The company also introduced Collections for the browser, which let you assemble content in a separate pane to organize, share and export it. As you expect, it's primarily targeted at Office users.

