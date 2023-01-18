Microsoft Cuts Thousands of Jobs in Latest Round of Layoffs

Microsoft said Wednesday that it is cutting 10,000 jobs, just under 5% of its total workforce, in the latest round of major layoffs to hit the tech industry. Microsoft didn't provided specifics on what roles were being cut, but the layoffs are reportedly impacting the tech giant's engineering divisions.

The cuts come ahead of Microsoft's quarterly earnings and almost three months to the day since the tech giant laid off nearly 1,000 employees in October.

"These decisions are difficult, but necessary," said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in a memo sent to Microsoft employees. "They are especially difficult because they impact people and people's lives – our colleagues and friends."

With this recent round of layoffs, Microsoft adds to the surge of staff shrinking that's hit tech industry in recent months. Google Verily, T-Mobile, Intel and Meta, among others, have also turned to staff reductions in efforts to combat economic challenges. Amazon has also been forced to cut staff expenses with CEO Andy Jassy revealing plans to cut 18,000 jobs.

Microsoft didn't immediately respond to a request for additional comment.