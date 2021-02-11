Microsoft knocks $400 off the cost of a Surface Duo, expands availability to Canada

Richard Peterson/CNET

Microsoft is bringing the Surface Duo to Canada later in February, the company said Thursday -- and in the US, it's made the dual-screen device available at a steep discount. Initially priced at $1,399 when it debuted in 2019, the Surface Duo can now be had by customers everywhere for $999. It's unclear if that's a permanent price cut in line with the international expansion or just a limited-time offer, but we'll update this space if Microsoft clarifies.

Microsoft

Roughly the size of a notebook, the Surface Duo features a hinge that folds open to reveal two OLED screens, complete with full Microsoft Pen support. The Android device includes a SIM card, essentially making a phone that folds open to become a dual-screen tablet designed for multitasking. With its arrival in Canada, Microsoft is also promising, "an updated user experience to usher in a new wave of productivity, functionality and creativity."

"As a company, we will continue to deliver purposeful innovation -- pushing the boundaries of existing categories to not just move technology forward, but to move people forward," Microsoft Canada President Kevin Peesker said in a blog post announcing the product's Canadian debut.

The Surface Duo will be available in Canada on Feb. 18 at the Microsoft Store's Canadian website, Best Buy Canada, and other authorized Surface resellers.