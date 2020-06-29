Microsoft could unveil the Xbox Series S in August

Microsoft

Microsoft could be showing off the Xbox Series S in August, the rumored cheaper version of the Xbox Series X. Microsoft had intended to unveil the console in June at E3 2020 prior to the cancellation of the gaming event due to the spread of COVID-19, Eurogamer and VentureBeat reported Monday. Xbox development was slowed due to remote working, according to the report.

The rumored Lockhart console reportedly has the same GPU as the Xbox Series X, according to CNET sister site GameSpot.

While its cheaper Lockhart console has yet to be confirmed by the company, the Xbox Series X is slated to launch in holiday 2020. The price is still unknown, but it's estimated to be around $500. It'll run on an 8-core AMD Ryzen Zen 2-architecture CPU with an AMD Navi/RDNA 2-family GPU.

Microsoft didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.