Microsoft could unveil the Hololens 2 on February 24

This year's CES in Las Vegas wasn't big on AR news, but Microsoft may have waited until Barcelona to spring information on the next expected update to its AR headset, Hololens. An invite to a press conference February 24 at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona suggests the Hololens 2 might be big reveal.

Sure, the invite itself seems mysterious, with an image of a futuristic city. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will be giving the keynote, along with CVP Julia White and, most tellingly, Technical Fellow Alex Kipman, the creator of Microsoft Kinect and the Hololens and head of Microsoft's mixed reality efforts.

Microsoft hasn't immediately responded to a request for comment, but the Hololens 2 was expected to debut sometime in early 2019. Microsoft recently won a $480 million contract to supply the US Army with Hololens headsets.

The original Hololens AR headset was first released in 2016, layering hologram-like 3D graphics into the real world in a stand-alone package, but has some technical limits including a narrow field of view. The next Hololens may improve field of view and bring more advanced controls, as well as eye-tracking.

Magic Leap's first-generation AR headset, Magic Leap One, debuted last year and aims for a similar developer and enterprise territory.

Meanwhile, Microsoft's VR efforts for Windows 10, which resulted in a number of affordable "mixed reality" headsets in late 2017 through early 2018, have fallen relatively quiet since.