Microsoft could erase Paint from future versions of Windows

The demise of once-beloved computer programs is always a source of misery for lovers of retro tech.

The latest victim could be the much-cherished Microsoft Paint, the canvas upon which many artistic visions have been realized over the years. The feature could be discontinued, according to a Windows 10 Fall Creators update published by Microsoft.

Paint has been around as long as Windows itself, debuting on Windows 1.0 in 1985. In the way-back-when of dial-up internet speeds, it was as integral to passing the time on Microsoft machines as Minesweeper and Solitaire.

It's unlikely the program will be much missed in the age of the Apple Pencil and Google's Tilt Brush, which allows you to paint worlds around you in VR, but no doubt it will be remembered fondly.

Now if only Microsoft could wean people off the aging Windows 7 and the ancient Windows XP.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to request for comment.