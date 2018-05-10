Microsoft Cloud Clipboard ups your copy-and-paste game

Joshua Goldman

Microsoft could soon be making good old copy-and-paste a lot more versatile.

On the heels of its Build developers conference earlier this week, Microsoft VP of Operating Systems Joe Belfiore tweeted out:

Well, what a coincidence! I got some questions about Cloud Clipboard yesterday-- and this showed up sooner than I expected! :) Take a look at what's coming for insiders when you hit WINDOWS-V... pic.twitter.com/H2wod67CkA — Joe Belfiore (@joebelfiore) May 9, 2018

The Cloud Clipboard feature allows Windows 10 users to synch their clipboards -- you know, whatever you copy or cut to paste later -- to different devices, expected to include other PCs running Windows 10, as well as Android and iOS phones and other devices. Also included is a history of what you copied before.

To get the options pictured in Belfiore's tweet, you hit the key combination Windows and V, a variation of the standard paste command of Control and V.

The new clipboard is now available to developers in a new insider preview build of Windows 10.

The feature was originally teased at the 2017 Microsoft build conference but never appeared.