Microsoft wants to slash carbon emissions 75 percent by 2030

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

The United States' future in the Paris climate agreement might be uncertain, but Microsoft is still on board.

The tech giant plans to cut its carbon emissions 75 percent by 2030, Microsoft's president and chief legal officer, Brad Smith, said in a blog post Tuesday.

"As a global company, the changes we make in how we operate our business and the goals we set have a worldwide impact," Smith said.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment about whether there are benchmarks it's looking to hit along the way.

Smith also said that through continued use of renewable energy and energy efficiency, Microsoft will be able to help meet the goals set by the Paris climate agreement, and "help avoid more than 10 million metric tons of carbon emissions by 2030."