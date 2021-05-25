Microsoft Build 2021: The Windows maker holds its biggest developer event - watch live now

Much like Apple, Google and others, Microsoft has decided to keep its developer event schedule running this year, opting for a free all-digital livestream, kicking off Tuesday at 9 a.m. PT / noon ET / 5 p.m. BST / 2 a.m. on May 26 in Australia. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is scheduled to give the half-hour opening keynote address, which "will highlight how Microsoft is creating new opportunities for developers across the modern tech stack," according to Microsoft.

In the past, Nadella's also used his opening speeches to discuss the company's philosophy. He and Apple CEO Tim Cook are the loudest, high-profile tech executives calling for additional privacy protections in technology.

"We need to ask ourselves not only what computers can do, but what computers should do," he said during his 2018 keynote address. Nadella used that speech to announce an internal "ethics board" to "govern" the products Microsoft builds. "We also have a responsibility as a tech industry to build trust in technology."

Microsoft's also used its keynotes to discuss new technologies like its HoloLens augmented reality glasses, which overlay computer images on the real world. Microsoft primarily sells those devices to companies and the military.

When



Microsoft Build will run from Tuesday to Thursday. Nadella's keynote is scheduled for a half hour starting at 9 a.m. PT / noon ET / 5 p.m. BST / 2 a.m. on May 26 in Australia.

Microsoft will dive into the deep end of developer world afterward, talking about "how to empower developers to move from ideas to applications rapidly with turnkey application services." The company prides itself on showcasing live on-stage coding during its developer events.

Where

Microsoft's Build conference will be streamed live on mybuild.microsoft.com. We at CNET will also be streaming Nadella's keynote live on this page and on our YouTube channel CNET Highlights.

What we can expect

Microsoft frequently uses Build to talk about software and sometimes hardware, but mostly software.