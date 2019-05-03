Microsoft Build 2019 Day 1 livestream with AI, Windows, Azure and more: How to watch

James Martin/CNET

Every year, Microsoft devotees trek to Seattle for the company's Build conference. During the two-day event, which overlaps with Google's own developer conference (held 840 miles south in Mountain View, California and starting Tuesday), Microsoft is expected to give updates about its Cortana voice assistant, its Azure "cloud" internet server rental business and, of course, its Windows software.

The event will be headlined by CEO Satya Nadella, whose priority since becoming CEO in 2014 has been to turn Microsoft from a hated competitor into a trusted partner. That approach is paying off, big time, helping make Microsoft one of the few companies ever to be valued at more than $1 trillion. "You join here not to be cool, but to make others cool," he told CNET in an interview last year. "You want to be cool by doing that empowerment. It's the result that matters."

Nadella may also touch on larger political issues, like privacy. At last year's event, he declared internet privacy to be a "human right." Another issue he could touch upon is Microsoft's work culture. The company's come under scrutiny for what some women say is a "boys club" culture within the company.

Livestream

When



The rest of the tech industry typically starts keynotes at 10am PT, but not Microsoft. The software giant is starting its event at 8:30 a.m. PT. on Monday May 6. Message received: Microsoft is super pumped to start the day.

Where

You can always watch on Microsoft's Build website, but we'll also have a live broadcast here on this page too.

What we can expect

It'll likely start as it always has, with Nadella giving a keynote address to the crowd. But then expect the nerd flag to fly high. Microsoft is proud of the fact that its developer conferences are for the community, and they show it with at least one coding demo live on stage. So, get your keyboards ready.