Microsoft Build 2018, Day 2: Everything that was announced

After a first day full of mind-melting discussion about what's next in AI, cloud computing, machine learning and a Cortana-Alexa friendship, Microsoft's Build 2018 continued with its second-day keynote. Day 2 was considerably quieter, but we still saw a few interesting announcements about phone and PC integration, Windows Sets and incentives for app developers.
Here's the news from day 2 of Build 2018:
- Windows Store Hail Mary: Microsoft will give app devs 95 percent of revenue
- Here's how your iPhone and Android phone will work with Windows 10 PCs
