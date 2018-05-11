Microsoft blinks, will replace flickering Surface Pro 4s

Owners of the Microsoft Surface Pro 4 detachable have been complaining for almost as long as the hybrid has been around of screen flickering that renders the display unusable -- frequently just after the warranty has expired. It's so rampant it has a name -- Flickergate -- and a discussion board.
Microsoft finally gave in and admitted that its attempts to fix the problem with firmware and driver updates have failed, creating a program to replace faulty Surface Pro 4s less than 3 years old with refurbished models. (Since the device shipped in 2015, at this time they're all under 3.) It also says it will refund people who've paid for out-of-warranty service already.
Note that about a month ago, a post appeared in the forums that indicated a law firm was looking into a class-action suit on behalf of the over 1,800 owners who've complained about the issue. However, you might be justifiably wary of replacing a faulty unit with a refurbished version of the same product.
And if you have a MacBook, don't gloat. Apple's replacing faulty batteries on selected MacBook models, and there's a petition asking Apple to replace the butterfly keyboard that can be tripped up by a speck of dust, and it's already garnered over 16,000 signatures as I write this.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.