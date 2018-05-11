Microsoft blinks, will replace flickering Surface Pro 4s

Sarah Tew/CNET

Owners of the Microsoft Surface Pro 4 detachable have been complaining for almost as long as the hybrid has been around of screen flickering that renders the display unusable -- frequently just after the warranty has expired. It's so rampant it has a name -- Flickergate -- and a discussion board.

Microsoft finally gave in and admitted that its attempts to fix the problem with firmware and driver updates have failed, creating a program to replace faulty Surface Pro 4s less than 3 years old with refurbished models. (Since the device shipped in 2015, at this time they're all under 3.) It also says it will refund people who've paid for out-of-warranty service already.

Note that about a month ago, a post appeared in the forums that indicated a law firm was looking into a class-action suit on behalf of the over 1,800 owners who've complained about the issue. However, you might be justifiably wary of replacing a faulty unit with a refurbished version of the same product.

And if you have a MacBook, don't gloat. Apple's replacing faulty batteries on selected MacBook models, and there's a petition asking Apple to replace the butterfly keyboard that can be tripped up by a speck of dust, and it's already garnered over 16,000 signatures as I write this.