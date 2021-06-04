Amazon Prime Day 2021 Trump's Facebook suspension In the Heights Apple's iOS 15 Ford Maverick reveal Stimulus check update

Microsoft Bing hiding image results for 'tank man' due to human error

Google image search is still serving up the famous picture.

microsoft-logo-laptop-3802

Bing isn't showing image results for a Tiananmen Square-related term.

 Angela Lang/CNET

Microsoft's search engine Bing is not displaying image results for the infamous "tank man" photo of a Chinese protestor on Friday during the anniversary for the Tiananmen Square massacre. Microsoft has attributed the ongoing issue to "accidental human error" amid claims of possible censorship.

Microsoft is "actively working to resolve this," a Microsoft spokesperson told CNET in an emailed statement. 

As of 4:30 p.m. PT, Bing continues not showing any Tiananmen Square-related image search results for "tank man" -- just generic photos and images of tanks. By comparison, Google is returning results of the famous image.

Microsoft didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Microsoft Bing tank man

Microsoft Bing's image search results for "tank man."

 Screenshot by Corinne Reichert/CNET
Google image search tank man

Google image search results for "tank man."

 Screenshot by Corinne Reichert/CNET